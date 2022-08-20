Filed under: Raiders-Dolphins open thread It’s game day By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Aug 20, 2022, 2:08pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Raiders-Dolphins open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Raiders, Dolphins Photo by Harry How/Getty Images The Las Vegas Raiders play at the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at 4 p.m. PT. This is probably going to be the most interesting of the Raiders’ four preseason games. This is your place to discuss it all. Have fun. Next Up In Latest News Remembering the legendary Al Davis Raiders greats remember an icon: ‘I salute Coach Madden’ Instant reaction to Raiders’ introduction of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler Raiders poll: Do you like the Josh McDaniels hire? Raiders trade for Davante Adams Chandler Jones, Rock Ya-Sin in, Yannick Ngakoue out, diving into Raiders’ transactions Loading comments...
Loading comments...