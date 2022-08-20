Raiders vs. Dolphins: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Las Vegas Raiders are back on the field Saturday night as they play at the Miami Dolphins in their third of four preseason games.

What will new Las Vegas coach and Josh McDaniels and his staff be hoping to see against the Dolphins? More of the same.

The Raiders have played crisp and clean and have looked like the best team on the field in both games, against Jacksonville and Minnesota. Yes, it’s just the preseason, but it’s a good sign that the coaching staff has a strong influence on this roster.

So, McDaniels will be looking to keep an minimum on penalties, continue not to turn ball over and play good fundamental football against the Dolphins. Below is more information on how to watch the game.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 2-0, the Dolphins are 1-0.

TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. PT

Channel: KVVU (Las Vegas).

Announcers: Beth Mowins, Matt Millen and Rich Gannon.

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s going to be hot and sticky. It is expected to be 88 degrees with some early-day rain

Betting: Raiders -2, 41.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

