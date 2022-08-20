Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs was named one of the 10 players to fade at ADP in fantasy

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs did not have his option picked by the new regime. It signaled what many believe is the end for Jacobs as a running back for the silver and black. It led to trade rumors when he suited up for the hall of fame game.

The former Alabama running back did average 6.2 yards carry during the match with the Jacksonville Jaguars. They even got into the passing game, making a significant gain on a screen pass.

Fantasy is a different story; Jacobs's role could be split with many backs. PFF fantasy department doesn't see Jacobs having the impact as his previous seasons. They named him one of the top ten players to fade at the average draft position.

Ultimately, Jacobs joins Antonio Gibson and Elijah Mitchell as players who I’m lower on than consensus due to their projected lack of a pass-down floor and more competition than expected on early downs. Some interpret the lack of a fifth-year option as a signal that the Raiders are ready to feed Jacobs all the touches he can handle, but that simply isn’t how McDaniels has operated for quite some time, and the team’s specific choices of backups indicate that the targets involved could be spread out.

There are points made about the usage of Jacobs overall. Josh McDaniels has a history of using different ball carriers to create mismatches in the passing game or to pound the rock. Jacobs could make the most of the opportunity and become a factor through the air. That remains to be seen, but he appeared ready to go vs. the Jaguars.

