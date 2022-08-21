Silver Minings: Jon Gruden nixed Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski package deal in Las Vegas?

As the Las Vegas Raiders were minding their own business finishing a 15-13 win over the Miami Dolphins, UFC president Dana White dropped a major bombshell with former NFL star Rob Gronkowski on a fight telecast Saturday night.

White, who is based in Las Vegas, said he brokered a deal that would bring both superstar quarterback Tom Brady and Gronkowski to the Raiders as free agents in 2020. However, White said then Raiders head coach Jon Gruden nixed the deal at the last moment and “all hell broke loose”. Gronkowski backed up White’s claim.

Dana White just told the Gronks that he had a deal done for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to become Raiders and Gruden “Blew the deal up”



“Tom was looking for houses and everything” pic.twitter.com/JI73ivoAoK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 21, 2022

White went as far as saying Brady was even house hunting in Las Vegas. Brady and Gronkowski, of course, went on to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won the Super Bowl in their first season there.

What should we make of this? Who knows. It’s wild, but anything is possible. Your thoughts?

Other Raiders links: