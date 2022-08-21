Raiders Podcast: Instant Reaction-Raiders pre-season Week 2 vs Miami Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders continued their impressive preseason with a 15-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The team is now 3-0, and the depth at the skill positions shines on the football field.

The offensive line struggled throughout the matchup, giving up consistent pressure. According to PFF, they allowed 15 pressures daily, with Leatherwood leading the way with 5.

TDL discusses the offensive line, which continues to be an issue that could halt an explosive offense. BD and I look at the options for the position and other solutions before the start of the season.

The defensive side of the ball put out another strong performance on Saturday. For the most part, we saw starters in the secondary, with Rock Ya-Sin making his debut. BD covers all the defensive action with comments on the performance of Johnathan Abram.

