Silver Minings: Jordan Jenkins placed on injured reserve

Unfortunately, defensive end Jordan Jenkins’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders is over about as quickly as it started.

Last Wednesday, Jenkins signed a one-year contract for the veteran’s minimum with the Raiders. Three days later, he tore an ACL during the team’s 15-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins, a former Texans and Jets player, was placed on injured reserve due to knee injury diagnosed as a torn ACL, according to league sources @PFN365 #Raiders — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 21, 2022

The Raiders placed the veteran pass rusher on injured reserve Sunday, and while that in itself doesn’t end his season, it does mean he won’t be able to suit up with the Silver and Black in 2022. Technically, Jenkins could get healthy and sign with another club and play later in the year, however, the typical six- to nine-month recovery timetable for a torn ACL will make that pretty much impossible.

It’s been a tough offseason for the seven-year pro. Part of the reason he was available for Las Vegas to pick up is he spent the beginning of training camp on the Houston Texans’ PUP list and was released with an injury designation a week ago today. So, in less than a week, he was placed on injured reserve twice with two different teams.

The Raiders hoped Jenkins and his 24 career sacks would provide some depth to their pass rush behind Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. Now, they’ll have to rely on Malcolm Koonce or dip back into the free-agent pool to find another edge rusher.

Luckily, Koonce has shined during training camp and the preseason and looks ready to step into the role. But we’ll find out for sure when the bullets start flying next month.

Cutdown day No. 2 for the NFL is on Tuesday and the Raiders will only have to drop four players with Jenkins’ injury, so keep an eye out for a few more roster transactions this week.

