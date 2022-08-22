Raiders trade Nick Mullens to Vikings

With the backup quarterback battled already settled, the Las Vegas Raiders have flipped reserve QB Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Raiders will get a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for Mullens if he is on the active roster for one game for Minnesota this season.

The conditions of the 7th rounder: Mullens must be active for one game in 2022. https://t.co/I1xOPEwrgq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2022

The Raiders signed Mullens as a free agent with the plan of him being Derek Carr’s backup. But the Raiders then acquired Jarrett Stidham from the New England Patriots. Stidham was with new Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels in New England and he had had a strong preseason. He easily beat out Mullens to be Carr’s backup.

So, the Raiders will very likely keep just Carr and Stidham on the 53-man roster. Undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will likely be put on the practice squad.

Las Vegas replaced Mullens on the roster with linebacker Tae Davis. He will try to make the roster as a special teamer.

With Mullens out, the #Raiders are signing LB Tae Davis. He played 40 games w/ Giants and Browns from 2018-20 and spent last season on IR in Houston. He had 2 sacks as a rookie and was mostly special teams in 2019-20 https://t.co/KOqOh3EfeF — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) August 22, 2022

The Raiders will need to cut their roster down from 85 to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon. The 53-man rosters must be set Aug. 30.