Raiders poll results: Bring on Week 1

With the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 regular season starting in just over a month, there are several games with great storylines to look forward to.

We recently conducted a community poll, asking people to vote for the game on the Raiders’ upcoming schedule that they are most looking forward to.

The results of the poll showed a clear message from fans: They simply can’t wait for the season to start for the Raiders in this much-anticipated season. Las Vegas’ Week 1 road game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 11 was our runaway winner with 39 percent of the vote in a poll that has more than 400 votes tallied.

It should be a great game, but I get the feeling what ever team the Week 1 matchup was, they would be our winner. Fans just want the season to start no matter who the Raiders’ opponent is.

I get it. Bring the season on.