Silver Minings: Davante Adams is a deep red-zone standout

New WR is so dangerous near the end zone.

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
Davante Adams, Derek Carr
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Davante Adams is going to change the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense dramatically and in more than one ways.

He will open up the entire offense for new head coach, Josh McDaniels. Adams isn’t simply the best wide receiver in the NFL and a game-changer, but he excels in one area in which the Las Vegas offense has suffered in recent years: he’s a red-zone superhero.

Check out this recent tweet by ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates:

Wow. Twelve touchdowns inside the five-yard line in the past two years? We’ve all seen the Raiders’ offense stalled deep inside the red zone and have to settle for one Daniel Carlson field goal after the other in recent seasons.

That’s going to change this season and it’s going to result in more Ws fort he Silver & Black.

