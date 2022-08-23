Raiders-Patriots joint practice notes

The Las Vegas Raiders began their most important work of training camp with the first of two joint practice days with the New England Patriots.

The was the first work against another team for many of Las Vegas Raiders’ frontline players and, by all accounts it was a good day.

Let’s look at some highlights:

While the Patriots finished strong on both sides of ball, it seemed like the Raiders had the better day overall by accounts of reporters who were in attendance.

The Derek Carr-Davante Adams connection stole the day. Both the quarterback and wide receiver were outstanding in their first work against players who wear other helmets. These guys seem ready for Week 1 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

*Intriguing developments on the O-line we're not allowed to report on...yet. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 23, 2022