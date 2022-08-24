Raiders outlook 2022: On the spot

The Las Vegas Raiders’ new brass has already made several key personnel decisions, but, of course, more will be made after their first season as they get a chance to work with the roster.

So, several players are entering critical seasons for themselves as they need to make a positive impression for the long-term. Let’s look at some of these players entering a pivotal season in Las Vegas:

Andre James:

The previous Raiders’ regime believed big in James last offseason as they trade standout veteran center Rodney Hudson and gave James a new contract before he even played a game as the starter. He had an uneven 2021 season, but he did improve as the year went on. The Raiders drafted Dylan Parham in the third round and many people think he projects as a future center. For now, he’s mostly a guard. So, James will have to show the new Raiders’ regime he can be the long-term starter at center.

Alex Leatherwood:

The No. 17 overall draft pick in 2021 was inconsistent as a rookie and he’s been awful this preseason. He needs to quickly figure it out or the new regime will likely lose patience on a player it didn’t draft.

Derek Carr:

Having a quarterback on this type of list comes with a certain amount of drama. I don’t, however, really see this as an overly dramatic situation. Yes, the Raiders can easily get out Carr’s recently extended contract. But they don’t want to. They want it too work out. I kind of feel like the Raiders’ new brass has already formed its long-term opinion on Carr and it’s a positive one. But still, if he has a unexpected poor season, it would reflect badly on him.

Foster Moreau:

This is an opportunity for Moreau as much as him being on the spot. New coach Josh McDaniels loves using double tight end sets and Moreau has a chance to thrive with starter Darren Waller. Moreau is a free agent next year, so a big season could help in create a nice market for himself.

Trayvon Mullen:

Like Moreau, Mullen, a second-round draft pick in 2019, is a free agent next year. He has ability, but he really hasn’t taken off yet and injuries have been an issue. He should get a chance to play a lot in 2022 and his long-term future in Las Vegas depends on his play this season.