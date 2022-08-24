Silver Minings: Raiders involved in some interesting betting parlays

With the NFL regular season starting in less than three weeks, betting season is getting close as well.

After all, NFL betting is king in the sports gambling world. To prepare for the onslaught of NFL betting, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have several bets available, including some fun and interesting prop bets.

Here’s two unique, prop bets that involve the Las Vegas Raiders:

Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Travis Kelce, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Terry McLaurin and Kyle Pitts all surpass the 1,00-yard receiving mark:

It pays 14-1 to one if it hurts. The key is health, of course, for all seven of these pass-catchers. All seven players surpassed the 1,000-yard mark last season.

Raiders make playoffs, Vikings make playoffs, Eagles win NFC East, Buccaneers win the NFC South, Ravens win AFC North:

It pays 25-1. It’s only a five-team bet, but there are some underdogs here. If is doesn’t hit, i think it will be close, so it may be worth the risk,

Do you like these two Raiders’ involved prop bets?

In other Raiders’ links: