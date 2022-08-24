Raiders training camp: Kolton Miller is stalwart of offensive line

Of course, the biggest question mark of the Las Vegas Raiders’ training camp and preseason play has been the offensive line.

It is a work in progress with openings at both guard spots and at right tackle. The starting lineup will likely remain fluid up until Week 1 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, one player who there is absolutely no concern about is left tackle Kolton Miller. He is the only offensive lineman not to play in the the first three preseason games (along with the Raiders’ other top players). He did practice against the New England Patriots on Tuesday and he performed well.

The new Las Vegas staff is clearly happy to have Miller, a first-round pick in 2018, part of this unit to bring some stability to the unit.

“I think Kolton, first and foremost, is a consummate pro. He approaches playing left tackle in this league with a thinking man’s mentality of, ‘I’m going to work and do this.’ “ New Las Vegas offensive lineman Carmen Bricillo recently said. “He sees problems, he asks great questions. Now that he’s been in this system for, let’s call it six months, he can see some of the pitfalls. He’ll ask a good question and it’s one that the whole unit needs to hear. And he’s a quiet leader. Any young player can come in and just look and see how he approaches his game, working on his pass sets, working on his techniques, studying opponents and it would be somebody that I can look and there’s an example. I always tell the players the model is the best teacher. Kolton is one of those guys that they can look at and say, ‘Alright, how do I need to handle myself in this league?’ We’re not all going to be 6’7” and uber talented necessarily like he is, but we can definitely emulate his work ethic and his approach.”

So, while the Raiders’ overall situation on the offensive line is somewhat worrisome, there is zero concern about what’s happening at left tackle.