Raiders Podcast: TDL review of preseason Week 2 vs the Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-0 during the preseason, displaying the football team's depth. The 15-13 win over the Miami Dolphins with 30 players not making the trip tells the story of what this team can become.

The all-22 has come out, and the Tape Don't Lie guys have you covered. Of course, there is a deep dive into the offensive line's struggles. Alex Leatherwood struggled in pass protection, and John Simpson was demoted behind Dylan Parham at the left guard.

I look into the situation, see the options at right tackle, and examine Parham's ability at left guard. Also, thoughts on their handling of stunts which has plagued them all year.

Of course, defensive coverage with BD going in-depth into Tashawn Bowers's game. He has become one of the surprises of training camp with his play at the defensive end. We discuss what this means for Clelin Ferrell.

Check it below and subscribe.