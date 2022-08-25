Silver Minings: Derek Carr has been among most clutch quarterbacks

One of the many ways Derek Carr doesn’t get enough credit for is how clutch he is when it counts.

Carr, entering his ninth NFL season, has been good when it counts his entire career and his ability to make plays down the stretch was a major reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders won their final four games of the 2021 season to qualify for the playoffs and why the Raiders went an incredible 4-0 in overtime last season.

This recent tweet by NFL analyst Aaron Schatz shows that Carr is among the best quarterbacks in the league in the fourth quarter and in overtime.

Who are the most clutch QBs in the NFL? Here are teams ranked by pass DVOA in Q4/OT w/score within a TD (incl. playoffs, since 2018):



KC 52.8%

NE 46.7%

HOU 45.6% (would be No. 1 without 2021)

LV 35.1%

MIN 32.5%



Carr! Cousins!



NE isn't all Brady... Jones was at 57.6% last year. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) August 12, 2022

That’s pretty impressive. Also, on this list, is the noted success of the quarterback play over the years in New England. Of course, new Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. So, the combination of Carr and McDaniels should continue the late-game magic in Las Vegas,

Other Raiders’ links: