Film Breakdown: Zamir White vs. Miami Dolphins preseason Week 2

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t pick up the fifth-year option for Josh Jacobs, which could signify his departure. If that is the case, then the Raiders would have to find a bell cow for the future at the position.

This is one of the reasons they traded up to draft Zamir White. White was a productive back at Georgia, who split carries with James cook, who the Buffalo Bills drafted. Josh McDaniels has an affinity for running backs who share the workload, and White also fits the bill with his athletic profile.

White’s performance at the Hall of Fame game got the attention of Raider Nation, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The last two games have not fared as well for white, averaging 2.1 yards per carry since the matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

I deep dive into his game and see what he can improve on to turn into the workhorse if Jacobs goes down. Check it out below and subscribe as well.