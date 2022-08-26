Raiders vs. Patriots: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The end of the NFL preseason is here.

The Las Vegas Raiders will bid farewell to the preseason (the regular season starts in 16 days at the Los Angeles Chargers) when they host the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

It will be a fun end to the preseason for Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels, who began it in his hometown of Canton, Ohio, in the Hall of Fame Game 22 days ago. Now, McDaniels ends the preseason against the New England Patriots, a team he won six Super Bowl rings with. McDaniels and his former boss, Bill Belichick have spent the week together in Las Vegas with two joint practices this week.

So, this will be a fun way to end the preseason, which has gone very well for McDaniels thus far. Here are the details of how to watch the game.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 3-0, the Patriots are 1-1.

TV Schedule

Date: Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

Time: 5:15 p.m. PT

Channel: FOX5 Las Vegas

Announcers: Beth Mowins, Matt Millen and Rich Gannon.

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice in Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: Raiders -1, 37.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Pats Pulpit.