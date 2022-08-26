Silver Minings: AFC West quarterbacks salary vary

There is no divisional group of quarterbacks that has more anticipation, heading into the 2022 NFL season, than in the AFC West,

With the Denver Broncos trading for star quarterback Russell Wilson, the AFC West is loaded as he joins the Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert.

There is no doubt, it’s the best overall group of quarterbacks of any of the eight divisions in the league. There is also an interesting financial element in the division. Mahomes, Wilson and Carr (who have all received, at least, two NFL contracts) are in the top 11 in the league as noted recently by NFL analyst Warren Sharp.

QB cap hits in the AFC West:



$35.8M - Patrick Mahomes (#2 in NFL)

$24.0M - Russell Wilson (#8)

$19.4M - Derek Carr (#11)

$7.2M - Justin Herbert (#25)



LAC able to do much more w their roster thanks to Herbert's cap hit (lower than Trey Lance, Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson etc) — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 17, 2022

Carr, who did redid his contract this year, is a pretty nice bargain with a salary-cap hit of less than $20 million. Herbert, of course, is on his rookie deal, so the Chargers have been able to do some nice work. But that will change soon. So, before we know it, the AFC West will be home to four well-paid quarterbacks.

