Holder’s Handful: Cuts, Darren Waller updates, Brady and Gronk almost Raiders

Training camp is in the books and the Las Vegas Raiders will wrap up the preseason against the New England Patriots tonight. That means the regular season is just around the corner and there’s plenty of Raiders news to go over, and I had a bunch of your questions to answer this week!

Topics Discussed:

Kenyan Drake and others cut

Tae Daves joins the Silver and Black

Darren Waller updates

Dana White recruiting Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski

Junior Galette suing the NFL, Roger Goodell and Raiders

PFF grades vs. coaches’ evals

Run through of Gruden’s draft classes

What could they get for Alex Leatherwood?

Wide receivers on the chopping block

Comparing this offense to legendary ones in franchise history

& more!

