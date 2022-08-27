Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction preseason week 3 vs the Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders preseason is over, finishing 4-0 for the first time in franchise history. The depth on this team has been displayed all August, especially on the defense side of the ball.

The Patriots played their first team on offense and defense, and it didn’t matter. The Raiders moved the ball and got plenty of stops with two interceptions vs. the Patriots.

The Tape Don’t Lie guys talked about all the action from that game. Tashan Bowers finished with five sacks during the preseason, but will they keep five defensive ends? We discuss whether he can push Clelin Ferrell for a roster spot.

The offensive line shuffle is also a topic, with a new starting lineup for the last game. Jackson Barton earned snaps with the first-team offensive line, and John Simpson was back as a starter. Of course, we discussed what should be done with Alex Leatherwood.

