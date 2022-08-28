Silver Minings: Josh McDaniels was happy to see Clelin Ferrell on the field.

The Las Vegas Raiders taking Clelin Ferrell with the fourth pick in the draft was a reach to most football fans. Ferrell hasn’t lived up to the draft position either, eventually becoming a backup to Yannick Ngakoue last season under Gus Bradley.

Chandler Jones replaced Ngakoue keeping Ferrell in the same role. Many thought he would take the opportunity to move inside, but he continues to push for snaps as an edge rusher. He saw his first action on Friday night, playing 14 snaps, and Josh McDaniels was excited to see him out there.

“I saw him play some snaps in some different packages yesterday, McDaniels said. And that’s always good to get a guy out there and have some opportunity to play in the preseason and do some things that we want to see him do. It was good to get him back out there.”

Ferrell displayed his understanding of the defense and his role in execution, which caught the eyes of coaches. His work ethic and attention to detail are helping him secure a spot on this football team.

“He was involved in the pass rush some, dropped into coverage actually a couple of times. There’s a lot of things we ask those guys to do on the edge, Cle [Clelin Ferrell] has definitely got to try to make up for a little bit of lost time here, but that’s okay. That’s what these practices going forward will be about for him.

He’s been involved in each meeting, he’s paid attention, he understands what his roles are that we’re asking him to play, and like I said, it was good to get him back out there.”

Ferrell has fans within this coaching staff, and his love for football shines through. He has accepted his role and looking to make an impact on this defense.

