Raiders preview: Jayon Brown loves being close to home

Jayon Brown spent his first five seasons of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans after growing up in Southern California and playing his college ball at UCLA.

While the opportunity was a big reason why the linebacker signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, location and fan history is a big part why he is wearing the Silver & Black. Well into his first training camp with the team, Brown, who is expected to be a starter, can’t hide his excited about being part of the franchise.

“I’m happy to be close to home like this, I feel like this is my home,’ Brown said. “ I’m looking forward to establishing that and for these games to come up. And then the season, to make plays and make this a home base.”

Brown, who had a good training camp, said he’s been comfortable since signing with the team and loves the vibe in las Vegas around the team.

“Coming to OTAs, coming to this nice building, everything’s nice over here and it’s a new city,” Brown said. :I’m just taking it day by day and I’ve been learning all the guy’s names, and coaches. It’s like being the new kid at school and I’ve been making friends, making relationships, and building with these guys. It’s been good ... (Allegiant Stadium) nice. I haven’t been inside the stadium yet; I’m looking forward to playing in there and making plays in there as well. But I wanted to come here to help this team out and build something special, which I think we are doing. We just have to go out there and make it happen.”

While he, of course, is all about business, he is excited about his family being close to Las Vegas and for them to get a chance to play for the team they grew up watching.

“Season hasn’t started yet, but I’d expect (his family) to be more active coming to games out here instead of catching the long, four-hour flight [to Tennessee.] I’m sure they’re happy about that as well.,” Brown said. “Definitely a lot of friends and family are Raider fans. I finally came home and I’m loving it here and looking to build and continue to grow ... It’s a great opportunity here, I’m looking to build with the Raiders and with this new coaching staff. There’s a lot of talent over here and I want to be a part of something great.”