Raiders Podcast: Tape Don’t Lie - Final 53 Roster Prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders are done with the preseason and are now looking to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers. Of course, before that, they have to make the tough decision of bringing the roster to 53.

The Raiders already made a couple of moves before Tuesday, but BD and I got you covered on the latest episode of Tape Don't Lie. We dropped our final 53 on offense and defense and were surprised on offense and defense.

How many running backs do the Raiders keep on the roster? We deep dive into this topic with six running backs on our final 53.

The cornerback room is where depth is needed on the Raider's defense. BD gives his takes on the final defensive backfield and whether Amik Robertson makes the final roster.

The offensive line is still a work in progress and I give my takes on who the starters should be.

Check it below and subscribe.