Raiders poll results: Fans can see a Super Bowl run

There is no doubt, expectations are are sky high in the Raider Nation about the 2022 season.

It’s time to talk about the Super Bowl when it comes to the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders and fans are not shying away from that approach.

We asked our community members if they think the Raiders can go to the Super Bowl next February and the answer, overwhelmingly, was ‘yes.’ In a poll in which more than 900 votes were tallied, a whopping 78 percent of the voters believe, yes, Las Vegas, can go to the Super Bowl for the first time in 20 years this season.

I think that’s the correct mentality. The Raiders have went for it with the Davante Adams and Chandler Jones moves. It’s time to make a big move for this time, so fans should be thinking that way. Of course, it won’t be easy, but it’s time for this community to think about the Super Bowl.