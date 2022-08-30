Raiders trade Trayvon Mullen to Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders’ new regime has made a statement about the previous brass’ high draft picks and about their own, new secondary by trading cornerback Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals.

Comp update: Cardinals are trading a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick that could become a sixth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for CB Trayvon Mullen.



On the same day, the Raiders trade Mullen and cut 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Mullen was a second-round draft pick in 2019. Reportedly, if he is active for 10 games in Arizona this season, the Raiders will receive a sixth-round pick. Mullen is a free agent after the season. The Clemson product has started 31 of 37 career games for the Raiders. Injuries shortened his 2021 season and he came off the PUP list a couple of weeks ago after having foot surgery.

So, the new coaching staff clearly felt better about the players who were practicing all summer.

The Raiders’ top cornerback this season will likely be Rock Ya-Sin, Anthony Averett and second-year standout Nate Hobbs. Ya-Sin was acquired in a trade and Averett was a free-agent signing. Amik Robertson and Sam Webb also may be safe. Earlier Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with free-agent addition, cornerback Darius Phillips.

The trade of Mullen came minutes after news broke that the Raiders are waiving 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood. Nine of the 17 top three -round picks in the four-year Jon Gruden era are now gone. The Raiders have $825,000 in dead salary-cap room on Mullen’s deal. If not claimed, Leatherwood will present nearly $8 million in dead cap room this year.

Mullen and the Cardinals visit Las Vegas in Week 2.