Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction-Raiders initial 53-man roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have their initial 53-man roster set after the deadline passed on Tuesday. The Raiders made a few predictable moves while shocking the Raider Nation faithful at the same time.

The Tape Don't Lie guys are ready to break down the action. The first one was the trade of Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals. We discuss the reason and vision behind shipping the former second-round pick to the desert.

Alex Leatherwood's trade or release was a topic for weeks and finally came to a head. He was waived for not making the 53, and the reason behind it is a topic of discussion.

Lastly, Dave Ziegler and Josh Mcdaniels kept six running backs on the roster. The play of Brittain Brown stood out throughout the preseason. I discussed the reasons for this decision and if he could be sent to the practice squad later.

