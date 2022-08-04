Raiders-Jaguars open thread

Here it is, sort of.

Tonight, we will get our first look at the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders as they open the NFL preseason slate against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

This will be a special night for Josh McDaniels and his family. Not only is this McDaniels’ debut with the Raiders, but the game is being played in his hometown and in the same stadium where he played high school football for his father, Thom.

This game will be a parade of backups for the Raiders. Most of the starters will likely not play or if they do, it will be brief. Most of the players who get extensive playing time for Las Vegas tonight will be either back-end players or guys fighting to make the practice squad.

Still, it’s always fun to see the Silver and Black in action. This is your place to discuss it all.