Raiders vs. Jaguars: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

This will be a day Josh McDaniels never forgets.

Not only will it be the first time he roams the sidelines as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach, but it will be in his hometown and in the same stadium where he played quarterback in high school with his father, Thomas, as his coach.

That’s pretty special stuff.

Yes, the Raiders kick off the NFL preseason slate in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday night. This is the first team in more than 20 years in the NFL that McDaniels has played in Canton.

While he will want to put on a show for the home folks, don’t expect anything exotic from the Raiders. This will very much be a typical first preseason game. McDaniels hinted recently that some starters could play, but I wouldn’t expect a lot of action. This game will be about the youngsters and bottom-of-the-roster types.

Still, it’s the Silver and Black on the field, so it’s going to be fun.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 0-0, the Jaguars are 0-0.

TV Schedule

Date: Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Channel: NBC and Peacock

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark.

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s not going be pretty. It’s going to be a high of 90 and rainy. So, it’s going to be humid.

Betting: Raiders -2, 30.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

