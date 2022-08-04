Raiders Podcast: TDL-Training camp and depth chart review

The Las Vegas Raiders are back to football with the Hall of Fame game on the horizon. Raider nation will get its taste of football earlier than usual, battling The Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday night.

The team will make its first appearance under Josh McDaniels. The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator hopes to bounce back after a dismal performance in Denver. When the Raiders take the field, the McDaniels era will begin for the franchise.

With the release of the depth, chart Tape Don’t Lie back with a new episode. BD and I give our thoughts on a few surprises, even if they could be considered unofficial.

Alex Leatherwood at right tackle surprised the nation after it hit Twitter. He fell on the depth chart. The former first-round pick is still in the hunt for the spot at a starting position.

BD gives his thoughts on the defense with nuggets on the usage of Divine Deablo and Nate Hobbs.

Check it out below and subscribe to the channel.