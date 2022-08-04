Raiders Podcast: TDL-Instant reaction preseason Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders convincingly started the Josh McDaniels era. The Raiders went into Canton, Ohio and dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars in preseason action 27-11.

The Raiders shined in the run game with 159 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground. The offensive line got movement up front and the defense caused plenty of three-and-outs.

Tape Don't Lie, and their instant reaction joined with Matt Holder. The cover, of course, is the performance of Alex Leatherwood, who will be subject to the question marks up front on offense.

Josh Jacobs got plenty of action during the preseason, which surprised fans and the media. What does this mean for Jacobs going forward? Also, Zamir White displayed why Dave Ziegler wanted to trade up for the Georgia Bulldogs. We talked about his performance and what his role could be in 2022.

Of course, there were discussions about the defense with a look at the coverages and defensive line. Malcolm Koonce was all over the field, and the defensive backs were physical with pure Raider football hits that fans enjoy.

