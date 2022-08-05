Raiders poll results: New additions make fans feel great about 2 spots

The feeling around the Las Vegas Raiders’ fan base is sky high heading into the 2022 NFL season and two huge offseason additions are a major reason why.

The Raiders, which went 10-7 and made the playoffs last season, traded for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams and signed star pass rusher Chandler Jones in free agency. That’s two hue gets as Las Vegas attempts to take the next step in the AFC.

Our recent poll, asking what position do you feel best about heading into this season, reflected how fans feel about those two huge Raiders’ offseason gets. In a poll, in which almost 1,650 votes were tallied, edge rusher and wide receiver led the way with 26 percent of the vote each. Technically, edge rusher won with eight more votes. But it was super close.

That makes sense. The combination of Jones and Maxx Crosby is an elite pass-rush duo. Adams, of course, completely changes the Raiders’ receiving group.

So, both are great answers. Here is how the rest of the vote went: Running back 15 percent, tight end 13, defensive tackle 10, quarterback nine.