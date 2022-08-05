Silver Minings: Week 1 odds are changing

A recent article by Yahoo gambling writer Frank Schwab, shows half the betting odds for Week 1 games have changed some since the lines opened shortly after the NFL announced the schedule three months ago.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Las Vegas Raiders’ season opener is one of the games that have seen a betting-line shift. The Raiders open at the Los Angeles Chargers on September 11 at Sofi Stadium.

The line has shifted slightly. The Raiders are now 3.5-point underdogs. The Chargers opened as a four-point favorite.

What does it mean? It means the betting public is leaning toward the Raiders thus far, causing the line change. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the line continue to shrink in the next five weeks leading up to the game.

