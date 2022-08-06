HOF open thread

Today is another day to celebrate the Raiders’ rich history as the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts its 2022 class.

Of course, the Raiders will be well represented as the late, great Cliff Branch will be finally inducted. Also, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, who spent the final four seasons of his career with the Raiders, is going into the Canton, Ohio museum as well.

Branch, who died in August, 2019 two days after his 71st birthday, was voted in by the hall of fame’s senior committee in February.

It had long been considered an omission that Branch was left out of the hall of fame for so long. He was one of the first true speed wide receivers in the NFL. He and the Raiders’ passing game changed how the defense played as his field-stretching ability had to be accounted for. He had 501 passes for 8,685 yards (17.3 yards per catch) and 67 touchdowns in his career that spanned from 1972-1985.

Branch, 5-11, 170 pounds, was drafted by fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Al Davis in 1972 in the fourth round out of Colorado. The Houston native played his entire 14-year NFL career with the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders. He was part of all three Raiders’ Super Bowl-winning teams.

The induction ceremony starts at 9 a..m PT and will be televised on the NFL Network and on ESPN.

