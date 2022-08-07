Silver Minings: Cliff Branch is enshrined in the Hall of Fame

The Las Vegas Raiders have a rich history of hall of fame players since 1960. The Raiders have 19 legends enshrined in Canton, Ohio, who played four plus years with the franchise.

One of the players missing from this list was Cliff Branch. He was a vital weapon on three super bowl championship teams in the '70s and '80s. When he retired, Branch ranked 11th all-time in receiving yards and 12th in receiving touchdowns.

Add on three All-Pro selections, and it makes no sense why Branch didn't have a gold jacket. That all changed Saturday with Branch finally getting the respect he deserves.

It was a great moment for Raider Nation that was long overdue. The heartfelt speech from his sister Elaine Anderson celebrated the life and legacy of one the greatest to don the silver and black.

"21 is seated front and center with Al Davis and John Madden."



Elaine Anderson, the sister of HOFer Cliff Branch, pays tribute to these late @Raiders legends.



: #PFHOF22 Enshrinement on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/9bveixjWc2 — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2022

It didn't stop there for Raiders fans as Richard Seymour took the stage. He reminded us of one of the great Raider mottos, once a Raider, always a Raider.

With the 27-11 win in the hall of fame and the celebration of former players, it was a successful weekend for all football fans to enjoy.

