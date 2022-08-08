Raiders poll: Will Clelin Ferrell make the team?

With the final pre-season cuts coming in just over three weeks, one player to watch is Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

He is probably is on the roster bubble and, thus, could be in danger not making the team’s 53-man roster and being released before the season begins.

Ferrell had been the subject of trade chatter all offseason, although the new Las Vegas brass has yet to make a move. Of course, so far Ferrell has been a huge draft bust since he was the No. 4 overall pick in 2019. He was selected by coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock, both of whom are no longer with the organization.

Ferrell struggled to make a consistent contribution in his first three NFL seasons and doesn’t appear to be a big part of the Raiders’ plans. He does have an opportunity with the newly-signed Kyler Fackrell out for the season, on the injured reserve. Ferrell and second-year player, Malcolm Koonce, have a chance to be the primary pass-rushers behind stars Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Yet, Ferrell hasn’t shown he can be trusted to perform.

What do you think, should the Clemson product get one more chance in Las Vegas or should the Raiders cut their losses with him? Take our poll and let us know what you think.