Silver Minings: AFC West quarterbacks make history

With the 2022 NFL regular season starting next month, there is no division that has a greater buzz than the AFC West.

Universally, the division is considered the best in the league heading into this season and has made huge headlines by making big moves this offseason. Of course, one of the bigger moves was the Denver Broncos’ trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.

The addition of Wilson gives the AFC West a monster group of quarterbacks. Of course, he joins the Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.

That is a special group of quarterbacks. A recent tweet by NFL Research shows just how special it is. For the first time in league history, a division has four quarterbacks with a career passer rating of 90+.

The 2022 AFC West is set to be the 1st division in NFL history to have 4 QBs with a 90+ career passer rating entering a season (min. 500 pass attempts)



Career Passer Rating:



✔️ Patrick Mahomes: 105.8

✔️ Russell Wilson: 101.8

✔️ Justin Herbert: 97.9

✔️ Derek Carr: 92.4 pic.twitter.com/WAzIyB2Ps4 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) July 19, 2022

Wow. What a season this is going to be,

