NFL news: Pro Bowl to return to Las Vegas in 2023

In a re-affirming move that Las Vegas is already a major NFL destination and it is at the forefront of league’s attention, the Pro Bowl is coming back to the city for a second straight year.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Tuesday morning that the NFL and city of Las Vegas has agreed to bring the game back to the city in early 2023 and it will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The @NFL Pro Bowl is set to return to Las Vegas in 2023. Tentative date is the week of Feb. 5, 2023. The 2022 event in Vegas generated an estimated economic impact of $54.7M, drawing nearly 30k out of town visitors, per the @LVCVA. #vegas #nfl #probowl pic.twitter.com/EHTYfzDUzR — Mick Akers (@mickakers) August 9, 2022

The game was played there in January, 2022 — and was supposed to be played there the year before but the game was scuttled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the Raiders moved to the city two years ago, Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium has became sense of pride a centerpiece for the NFL.

The NFL Draft was held in Las Vegas in April and the Super Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024. The rotation of the Super Bowl, NFL Draft and Pro Bowl will likely continue for the foreseeable future in Las Vegas as it is a perfect destination for fans when it comes to location, hotel and entertainment options.