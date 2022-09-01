Raiders next Pro Bowl player: Kolton Miller love

As we prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 season, we recently asked members of this community who they think will be the team’s next Pro Bowl player.

Only players who have yet been to a Pro Bowl count. These were our candidates: Kicker Daniel Carlson, linebacker Divine Deablo, cornerback Nate Hobbs, center Andre James, tackle Kolton Miller, safety Tre’von Moehrig, running back Zamir White and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

In a poll in which more than 500 votes were cast, Miller was the winner. The left tackle, who is entering his fifth NFL season, received 33 percent of the vote.

In an indication that there is a lot of strong young talent on this team, multiple other players received a lot of support in the poll. Carlson was the second biggest vote getter at 24 percent. Hobbs received 20 point of the vote and Moehrig tallied 19 percent of the vote.

I gave my vote to Moehrig. I was so impressed with him as a rookie and I see him ascending his game quickly.

But it’s hard to argue with any of the selections and I can certainly see why Miller came out on top. Thanks to all who participated.