Silver Minings: How many touchdown catches will Davante Adams have this season?

The excitement of the arrival of Davante Adams in Las Vegas is off the charts and has been ever since his blockbuster trade to the Las Vegas Raiders from the Green Bay Packers nearly six months ago.
Now, 10 days from the regular-season opener, let’s get down to the nitty gritty. Just how many touchdown catches should he expect from Adams, who is widely considered as the best wide receiver in the NFL, in 2022? As pointed out in a recent tweet by Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, the Raiders’ franchise record for touchdown receptions in a single season is by Art Powell in 1963.
Here's list of most TD catches in a season for #Raiders all-time:— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) August 26, 2022
Art Powell 16, 1963
Warren Wells 14, 1969
Cliff Branch 13, 1974
Art Powell 12, 1965
Fred Biletnikoff 12, 1969
Cliff Branch 12, 1976
Todd Christensen 12, 1983
James Jett 12, 1997 https://t.co/6IiCxVY8h6
It’s remarkable the highly-underrated Powell set that mark in an 14-game season. Adams, of course, will be playing in a 17-game season, so he has a shot. Adams had 11 touchdown receptions in a 17-game NFL season in 2021. He had a career-high 18 touchdown catches in 2020 in 16 games. Former Raider Randy Moss owns the NFL single-season record for touchdown grabs with 23 in 2007 when he was with the New England Patriots.
Also, with Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller, the Raiders can also challenge their team record for touchdowns tandems.
The 1969 #Raiders with Daryle Lamonica at QB had1 of the 9 seasons w/ 2 players catching 12+ TD passes. The others:— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) August 26, 2022
1961 Oilers
1998 Vikings
1999 Panthers
2004 Colts
2013 Broncos
2014 Packers
2015 Jets
2016 Packers https://t.co/HI5Zggp9ly
So, do you think Powell’s franchise record is in danger this year?
In other Raiders' news:
- Not young: According to Sportac, based on the initial 53-man rosters across the league, the Raiders have the 13th-oldest roster in the NFL. It is time to win.
- Roster breakdown: The Las Vegas Review-Journal looks at the Raiders’ initial 53.
- Where did it go wrong? The Athletic looks at the Raiders’ decision to cut 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood.
