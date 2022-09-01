Silver Minings: How many touchdown catches will Davante Adams have this season?

The excitement of the arrival of Davante Adams in Las Vegas is off the charts and has been ever since his blockbuster trade to the Las Vegas Raiders from the Green Bay Packers nearly six months ago.

Now, 10 days from the regular-season opener, let’s get down to the nitty gritty. Just how many touchdown catches should he expect from Adams, who is widely considered as the best wide receiver in the NFL, in 2022? As pointed out in a recent tweet by Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, the Raiders’ franchise record for touchdown receptions in a single season is by Art Powell in 1963.

Here's list of most TD catches in a season for #Raiders all-time:

Art Powell 16, 1963

Warren Wells 14, 1969

Cliff Branch 13, 1974

Art Powell 12, 1965

Fred Biletnikoff 12, 1969

Cliff Branch 12, 1976

Todd Christensen 12, 1983

James Jett 12, 1997

It’s remarkable the highly-underrated Powell set that mark in an 14-game season. Adams, of course, will be playing in a 17-game season, so he has a shot. Adams had 11 touchdown receptions in a 17-game NFL season in 2021. He had a career-high 18 touchdown catches in 2020 in 16 games. Former Raider Randy Moss owns the NFL single-season record for touchdown grabs with 23 in 2007 when he was with the New England Patriots.

Also, with Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller, the Raiders can also challenge their team record for touchdowns tandems.

The 1969 #Raiders with Daryle Lamonica at QB had1 of the 9 seasons w/ 2 players catching 12+ TD passes. The others:

1961 Oilers

1998 Vikings

1999 Panthers

2004 Colts

2013 Broncos

2014 Packers

2015 Jets

2016 Packers

So, do you think Powell’s franchise record is in danger this year?

