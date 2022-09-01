 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders September news tacker

September 1

10:17 a.m.: Cornerback Darius Phillips, a surprise Raiders’ cut this week, is staying in the AFC West.

7:48 a.m.: Former Raiders’ third-round draft pick Lynn Bowden has landed on the Patriots’ practice squad.

5:50 a.m.: The Raiders aren’t wasting any time, looking at veteran offensive linemen.

5:49 a.m.: Russell Wilson isn’t leaving the AFC West anytime soon.

