Silver Minings: Raiders need to break this long streak

With the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting the 2022 season in two days, there is a nasty little streak they need to focus on breaking this season.

They need to score a touchdown on either defense or special teams. They have gone 40 games without a score on either defense by the special teams dating back to the 2019 season when former safety Erik Harris had an interception return for a touchdown. According to a recent tweet by the Associated Press, the Raiders’ current streak is the second longest in NFL history.

Longest streaks in Super Bowl era w/out a defensive or special teams TD in regular season:

Browns 49 games, 1979-82#Raiders 40 games, 2019-present

Raiders 39 games, 1975-77

Colts 38 games, 2017-19

Jets 38 games, 2013-16

Browns 38 games, 1995-2000

Browns 38 games, 2017-19 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) August 22, 2022

So, that will be a pesky little piece of history for the franchise if they can’t score a touchdown on defense or special teams in the first nine games of the season.

Prediction: Under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the Raiders will score on defense at some point in 2022. Bonus prediction: It will come on a Maxx Crosby fumble return after a sack.

