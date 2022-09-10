Raiders give Darren Waller contract extension

Darren Waller’s patience has paid off and now, he is the latest key member of the Las Vegas Raiders to get a contract extension this year.

According to several reports, Waller and the team has agreed to a new three-year, $51 million deal, making the standout one of the highest paid tight ends in the NFL.

Breaking: Pro-Bowl TE Darren Waller and the Raiders reached agreement today on a three-year contract extension with $51 million in new money. “This was one of the most challenging negotiations I’ve encountered,” said Walker’s agent Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/PTuihalDd3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2022

Waller was previously playing on a four-year, $29 million deal, which was a gross under pay. The previous Raiders’ regime gave Waller the contract in 2019 when he was a breakout star after signing from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad the previous year. But Waller continued his remarkable professional and personal comeback (he has overcome substance addiction) and outplayed his Raider’s contract. Waller was set to be a free agent after next season.

Now, he is being paid fairly. Even though, he acknowledged, he’d like a raise, Waller made it clear he wouldn’t hold out and he would be patient until a new contract was finalized. He did change agents twice in the past year, recently going with the famed Drew Rosenhaus.

Waller joins quarterback Derek Carr, pass-rusher Maxx Crosby, slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and new additions, receiver Davante Adams and pass-rusher Chandler Jones as Las Vegas players who signed new, big deals this year.

Perhaps linebacker Denzel Perryman is next. He will be a free agent after the season and there have been reports their is mutual interest in a new deal between him and the team.