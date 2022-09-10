Recapping Raiders big contracts

With the Las Vegas Raiders securing a new contract extension (three years, $51 million in new money) with star tight end Darren Waller, it’s a good time to remind us all of all of the work new general manager Dave Ziegler and his staff has done with securing the future of the franchise this year.

Waller’s is the sixth big check Raiders’ owner Mark Davis has written this year. Let’s review the other deals:

On March 11, pass-rusher Maxx Crosby signed a four-year, $95 million deal with $53 million guaranteed.

On March 18, Las Vegas signed free agent pass-rusher Chandler Jones to a three-year $52.5 million deal with $34 million guaranteed.

On March 19, the Raiders acquired wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Green Bay Packers and immediately gave him a five-year $140 million deal with more than $65 million in guaranteed money.

