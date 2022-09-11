Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch Week 1 matchup

We’ve made it.

It’s Week 1 and the Josh McDaniels era starts for real for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders had a strong offseason, training camp and preseason. They appear ready under McDaniels and today’s game should be an epic affair.

Of course, the Raiders last saw the Chargers in Week 18 last season and won an epic 35-32 overtime game to go the playoffs with a 10-7 record. It was an unforgettable night and this game should be quite memorable too as the Raiders begin a much-anticipated season and era under the guidance of McDaniels.

It is game day, baby. Here are more details on how to watch the game.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 0-0, the Chargers are 0-0

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice inside SoFi.

Betting: Chargers -3.5, 51.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Bolts From The Blue.