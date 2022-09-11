Final score: Chargers 24, Raiders 19

The Las Vegas Raiders opened the 2022 regular season at the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The star-studded matchup ended as a 24-19 loss for Josh McDaniels’ new-look Raiders.

Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records: The Raiders are 0-1. The Chargers are 1-0.

What it means:

It was a tough start to the McDaniels era. The Raiders made a lot of mistakes to spoil the start of a much-anticipated start of the season. It’s not the end of the world, but it’s not a great start to a tough season in the AFC West.

Turning point:

The Chargers were always the better team on Sunday. Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr killed the offense with three turnovers, spoiling a strong debut by star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Injury report:

Las Vegas got pretty banged up in this game. Cornerback Anthony Averett was ruled out early the third quarter with a thumb injury and safety Tre’von Moehrig was dealing with a hip injury. Both did not return. The Raiders are already pretty thin in the secondary. Raiders’ wide receiver/special teamer DJ Turner hurt his ankle. Running back/special team Brandon Bolden was hurt in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Andrew Billings was injured in the fourth quarter, Linebacker Denzel Perryman suffered an ankle injury.

After the game, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported center Andre James was being taken to a hospital for likely precautionary reasons for a concussion.

What’s next: The Raiders begin their home season by hosting the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday. The Cardinals were smoked by the Kansas City Chiefs at home Sunday.