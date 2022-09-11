Silver Minings: Details for the new Darren Waller contract

The Las Vegas Raiders have been working on securing their core players the whole offseason. They finished it by adding Darren Waller to the list with a long-term contract of up to $51 million.

Waller deserves every penny of the signing after reforming his career. He has emerged as one of the elite tight ends in football and now will be a Raider likely until he retires.

Mike Florio of pro football talk laid out the contract breakdown. Waller gets $19.5 Million guaranteed at signing. Here is the rest of the analysis from Florio.

1. 2022 base salary: $11 million, fully guaranteed. 2. 2022 per-game roster bonus: $1.275 million total. 3. 2023 base salary: $11 million, $8.25 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing. The remaining $2.75 million becomes fully guarantee in March 2023. 4. 2023 per-game roster bonus: $1.275 million total. 5. 2023 offseason workout bonus: $200,000. 6. 2024 base salary: $10.25 million. 7. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $1.275 million total. 8. 2024 offseason workout bonus: $200,000. 9. 2025 base salary: $11.525 million. 10. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $1.275 million total. 11. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $200,000. 12. 2026 base salary: $13.525 million. 13. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $1.275 million total. 14. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $200,000. 15. 2022-26 incentives: $250,000, for making the Pro Bowl. The deal includes $19.25 million fully guaranteed at signing

