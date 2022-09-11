Raiders inactives: 5 rookies who aren’t playing against the Chargers

The first inactive list of the 2022 season for the Las Vegas Raiders promised to be an interesting one because, one: it’s a new coaching staff and new season, and two: the Raiders enter Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium completely healthy.

While there weren’t necessarily any surprises on the six-player Las Vegas inactive list, it is an interesting list. The inactive Raiders’ players on Sunday are safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, running back Brittain Brown, linebacker Darien Butler, defensive tackles Neil Farrell and Matthew Butler and pass-rusher Tashawn Bower.

The following players are inactive for #LVvsLAC pic.twitter.com/bL0ucoaAPj — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 11, 2022

All but Bower are rookies. Farrell, Matthew Butler and Brown were drafted in April. Darien Butler and Pola-Mao were undrafted free agents. Draft picks, Dylan Parham (guard/center), Zamir White (running back) and Thayer Munford (tackle) are active Sunday as are undrafted rookies linebacker Luke Masterson and cornerback Sam Webb.

Bower is inactive after a big preseason. Incumbent backups Malcolm Koonce and Clelin Ferrell are active over him to start the season.

As expected, new Chargers’ standout cornerback J.C. Jackson is inactive because of an ankle injury, giving the Raiders’ a big advantage in the passing game.