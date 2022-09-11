Raiders are 3.5-point favorites heading into Week 2 vs. the Arizona Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a heartbreaking division loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The game came down to the wire, but the turnovers for the Raiders were too much to overcome.

With a long season ahead, the Raiders have a matchup on their home field vs. the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are hoping to avoid 0-2 just the like the silver and black and will be ready to play.

The early odds are in, and the Raiders are -3.5 point favorites with an over/under of 52. The offense will hope to bounce back with consistent performance and a clean game. Derek Carr and Davante Adams displayed their chemistry but want to see Hunter Renfrow back in the fold.

A full slate of matchups for Week 2 of NFL action. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, are the Los Angeles Rams –11.5 over the Minnesota Vikings.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Cardinals

Moneyline: Raiders -170, Cardinals +145

Opening point spread: Raiders -3.5

Opening point total: 52

