MNF open thread: Broncos-Seahawks

We’ve got odds and picks for Raiders’ AFC West rivals. Go Hawks!

By Matt Holder
Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson
Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Week 1 ends with Russell Wilson beginning his Denver Broncos’ career against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. Oh, the drama.

DraftKings Sportsbook clearly thinks Wilson will get his revenge tonight as the Broncos are favored by a touchdown and has the O/U set for his passing yards at 255.5 — that is 50 more than Geno Smith, the Seahawks’ starting quarterback.

So, what are you betting on tonight? Riding with the over on Mr. Unlimited? Got any thoughts on the spread? Share em!

The lines are below so drop a comment with your picks for tonight. (Lines subject to change)

  • Spread: DEN -6.5
  • O/U: 44
  • DEN ML: -275
  • SEA ML: +230

Go Seahawks.

