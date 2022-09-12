Raiders Week 2 opponent: Meet the Cardinals

It’s never too early to start thinking about next week and it will be a fun one.

Josh McDaniels will make his Allegiant Stadium regular season debut at Allegiant Stadium when the Arizona Cardinals visit the Raiders on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

Let’s take a quick look at Arizona:

Record:

The Cardinals are 0-1 after a 44-21 home win/loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Watt watch:

After not facing Chargers’ standout cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) in Week 1, the Raiders may avoid another top defender this week. Cardinals’ star pass-rusher J.J. Watt didn’t play against the Chiefs with a calf issue and will be closely monitored this week.

Reunion time:

The Cardinals feature center Rodney Hudson and cornerback Trayvon Mullen. He was traded to the Cardinals by the Raiders last month.

Last time these two teams met:

The Raiders won 23-21 in Arizona in November 2018. Both teams were 2-8 after that game. Both teams are much better now.